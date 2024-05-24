MP Anar’s daughter: Why was my father cut into pieces?

Joining a human chain in Jhenaidah, Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, daughter of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anar, who was murdered in Kolkata, has lamented over her father’s murder.

“Why was my father cut into pieces?... I cannot imagine that my father is no more. I want to touch my father. All those who killed my father are butchers. They should be given maximum punishment. I seek the attention of the prime minister,” said Dorin.

“She will surely punish the butcher killers,” MP Anar’s daughter said at the event organized by Ward No. 5 residents at Kaliganj Main Bus Stand in Jhenaidah on Friday afternoon.

"What was the fault of my father? After killing him, he was cut into pieces," she lamented.

Dorin demanded that police arrest Kotchandpur Municipality Mayor Shahidujjaman Salim, brother of Aktaruzzaman, the suspected planner of the murder.

She called upon Kaliganj residents to ask Mayor Salim why his brother Shaheen committed such a brutal murder.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Dhaka-Khulna highway was halted during the human chain as thousands of men and women and well-wishers participated in the event on both sides of the road.

Kaliganj Municipality Mayor Ashraful Alam Ashraf, Upazila Awali League Joint General Secretary and No. 1 Sundarpur-Durgapur UP Chairman Ohiduzzaman Odu, and Upazila Chhatra League’s former president Anisur Rahman Mithu Malitha spoke, among others.

Dorin also said: "Today, I have become an orphan. I am seeking the attention of the prime minister along with the administration to arrest the main planner of this murder.”

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12.

Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening.

However, he went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary. Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.

Preliminary information suggests that the body of MP Anar has been dismembered and placed in a trolley bag.

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Chief Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid on Wednesday said that the killers intended to delay the discovery of the body.

Investigations reveal that the murder’s mastermind was Anar’s childhood friend and business partner, Aktaruzzaman Shaheen. Another friend, extremist leader Amanullah Aman, planned and executed the murder.

Shaheen allegedly finalized the plan in Kolkata before returning to Bangladesh. Subsequently, Aman and six others killed MP Azim by suffocation and then dismembered his body, which was placed in a trolley bag and moved to an unknown location.