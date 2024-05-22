DB: MP Anar was brutally murdered by Bangladeshi criminals

Detective Branch (DB) chief Mohammad Harunur Rashid on Wednesday said Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anar was brutally murdered by Bangladeshi criminals in Kolkata, India.

He said that an intensive investigation is underway to determine the reason behind the murder.

“The deceased's daughter will file a case at the police station, and their officers are assisting her comprehensively,” he told journalists at the DB office on Minto Road in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The DB chief said: "The deceased MP's daughter, Dorin, came to us. We advised her to file the case at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station. Our officers are assisting her with filing the case, which will be done today (Wednesday).

He further said: "A Bangladeshi MP has been brutally murdered by Bangladeshi criminals. Several people have been arrested. We will bring the others involved under the law and face justice. We are in close contact with the Indian police. We have some individuals in custody who are providing significant information. Due to the ongoing investigation, we can not disclose everything."

Regarding the spread of various false information, when asked if the reason behind the murder was known, the DB chief said: "The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact reason for the incident—whether it was family-related, financial, or due to suppressing criminal activities in the area."

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening. However, he apparently went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the Bangladesh government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.

The Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said: “The murder was premeditated and that three individuals had been detained in connection with the incident, with further details withheld due to the investigation.”

Anwarul Azim Anar was elected from the Awami League as MP for the Jhenaidah-4 constituency in 2014, 2018, and 2024 and served three consecutive terms.