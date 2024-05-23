Foreign Minister: Law agencies of both countries investigating MP Anar's murder

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said that the intelligence agencies of both Bangladesh and India were working together to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

He said this in response to a question from journalists at the end of a meeting at the National Press Club on Thursday.

Dr Hasan Mahmud said: “Our High Commission office in Kolkata is in close contact with Kolkata authorities, Indian authorities and Indian police. As the matter is under investigation, we don't want to provide more details now.”

Meanwhile, two cases have been filed, one in Bangladesh and another in Kolkata. Three suspects have already been arrested, but the alleged mastermind of the murder remains at large.

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening. However, he apparently went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.