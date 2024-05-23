How MP Anar was murdered in India

For the last two weeks, mystery shrouded the disappearance of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar. Finally, on Wednesday, the law enforcers revealed that he was brutally murdered in India, where he went on a medical visa on May 12.

Police say Anar’s childhood friend and business partner, Aktaruzzaman Shaheen, was the main planner of the murder. Amanullah Aman, a friend of the MP and listed extremist leader, was responsible for the planning and execution of the murder.

Shaheen came to Bangladesh after finalizing the murder plan in Kolkata. Later, six people, including Aman, killed MP Anar by suffocating him with a pillow. Later, they cut the body into pieces and dumped it in a trolley bag at an unknown location.

The Wari division of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has uncovered the murder mystery of the murder, according to sources related to the investigation. They said three people, including Purbo Banglar Communist Party leader Aman, have been arrested over the murder so far.

MP Anar's daughter, Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, filed a case at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station over the death on Wednesday. At the same time, preparations are underway to file a separate case in Kolkata, where the police arrested a car driver for carrying the body parts.

Confirming the news of MP Anar's death, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters on Wednesday: "We have come to know that Bangladeshis are involved in the murder of MP Anwarul." It is a preplanned murder. Three people have already been arrested. An operation is underway to arrest others. The police of the two countries are working jointly over the matter.”

DB Chief and Additional Commissioner of DMP Harunor Rashid told reporters at his office that it was a brutal murder. “We are investigating whether it is a family feud, a financial quarrel, or whether it took place because of taking action over a crime in any area. We are closely working with the Indian Police on the matter,” he added.

He also said: “A member of parliament was brutally killed by some Bangladeshi criminals. We have brought some of them under the law. We will also bring the rest under the law.

How it was planned

According to those involved in the investigation, Aktaruzzaman Shaheen planned to kill the MP in response to a business conflict. Shaheen is a Jhenaidah resident and US citizen. His brother is the mayor of Kotchandpur Municipality in Jhenaidah.

On April 30, Shaheen went to Kolkata with Aman and one of his girlfriends, Sylista Rahman. They relocated to a pre-rented duplex flat in Sanjiba Garden, New Town, Kolkata. Shaheen's two associates, Siam and Jihad, were already staying in Kolkata. Together, they planned the murder.

Shaheen returned to the country on May 10, resting full responsibility for the murder on Aman. As planned, Aman took two more hitmen from Bangladesh to Kolkata. Faisal Shaji and Mostafiz went to Kolkata on May 11 and joined Aman.

How did the MP get killed?

According to Aman's information, the intelligence officers said Shaheen already knew that MP Anwarul would go to Kolkata on May 12. He asks Aman to make all the preparations for the killing. They also collected multiple machetes for the murder.

On May 12, MP Anwarul traveled to Kolkata via the Darshana border of Chuadanga. The first day, he stayed at his friend Gopal's house. The killer summoned him to the flat in New Town on the following day, May 13.

In the afternoon, MP Anwarul entered the apartment in Sanjeeva Garden. Aman, along with his accomplices Faisal, Mustafiz, Siam, and Jihad, held the MP hostage. Meanwhile, they also asked the MP to pay the money he owed to Shaheen. At one stage, they suffocated Anwarul with a pillow and killed him. After the murder, Aman told Shaheen about the matter.

Body dismembered

According to the information given by Aman, the intelligence officers said that the MP’s body was cut into pieces as suggested by Shaheen so that they could be hidden somewhere. Then two big trolley bags and polythene were brought from the shopping mall close to the flat. The body parts were wrapped in polythene bags and packed in trolleys.

On the night of the incident, two trolley bags containing the body parts were kept in the house. In between, they brought bleaching powder from outside and cleaned the blood stains in the house.

Sources said that the Kolkata Police collected all the CCTV footage of the flat and the surrounding buildings. Analysis of the footages show Aman and his associates carrying the trolley bags and taking the shoes kept outside by MP Anwarul inside the house. Apart from this, there is a scene in the CCTV footage of Shaheen's girlfriend bringing polythene bags and bleaching powder from outside.

Sources further said that after analyzing Aman's confession and CCTV footage, it was found that Aman left the house with a trolley bag in his hand the day after the murder. He told the police that he left the house and handed over the trolley bag to Siam in front of a nearby shopping mall. Siam took the bag and left for an unknown destination in a rented car.

However, the driver told the Kolkata police that Siam got out of the car with the bag after going some distance.

Aman said that another bag with body parts was in the house. The bad smell also started emanating from that bag. He came to Dhaka with Sylista on May 15, instructing his associates to throw the bag with the body parts elsewhere.

After the murder, according to Aman's instructions, two of his associates took the two mobile phones used by MP Anwarul and went in two directions so that the investigators or the law enforcement agencies were confused about the MP's location.

Later, on May 17, Mustafiz and Faisal returned to Bangladesh.

Tk5 crore contract

Aman said that Aktaruzzaman Shaheen wanted to pay Tk5 crore for the murder. He was paid some money before the murder. The rest of the money was supposed to be paid after the murder. After the success of their mission, Aman came to Dhaka, tasking Siam and Jihad to hide the pieces of Anar's body. Later, he met Shaheen. However, Shaheen did not give any answer as to how much money was given to him later.

Sources said that Aman tried to avoid many topics during the initial interrogation. He will be remanded and questioned further.

Intelligence officials said that Aman was hiding at his sister's house in Mohammadpur after coming to Dhaka. He was arrested from there.

Shaheen fled to the United States

Sources said that Aktaruzzaman Shaheen came to Dhaka on May 10 after planning the murder. When the issue of MP Anwarul Azim's disappearance became a topic of discussion in the country, he again went to Nepal via India on May 18. On May 21, he left Nepal for Dubai. On May 22, he went from Dubai to the United States.

Shaheen's address in the United States is said to be 379 East Seventh Street in Brooklyn, New York.

Money sharing of gold smuggling

Officials said that behind the brutal killing of MP Anwarul Azim, is a dispute over the sharing of gold smuggling money. Aktaruzzaman Shaheen himself is a gold smuggler. MP Anwarul Azim is also accused of gold smuggling.