MP Anar murder: Court orders to submit report by July 4

A Dhaka court has ordered the police to submit the report of the case filed over the abduction of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who was found dead in India recently, by July 4.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque delivered the order on Thursday.

Jalal Uddin, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station confirmed the matter.

On Wednesday, a case was filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in Dhaka in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata.

Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, daughter of Azim, filed the abduction case.

In the case statement, Dorin mentioned that on May 9, her father left NAM Bhawan (Members of Parliament's residential building) on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka to go to their village home, Jhenaidah.

Two days later, on May 11, at 5:45pm, she spoke to him on a mobile phone which was found switched off later on, states Dorin.

"On May 13, we received a message from my father's Indian SIM number. It said, 'I am going to Delhi suddenly, I have VIPs with me. I am going to meet Amit Shah. Don't need to call me. I will call you later.' Apart from this, several other messages also came.”

In the case statement, Dorin said she suspected that the abductors took hold of her father's phone and sent the messages.

"We kept searching for my father in different places. Finding no trace of him, my father's friend Gopal Biswas lodged a general diary on May 18 at the Radhanagar police station in Kolkata."

“We continued to search for my father. Later, we came to know through various news media and social media that unknown persons had kidnapped my father in a pre-planned and coordinated manner."

“We searched for my father in all possible places but could not find him anywhere,” it added.

Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar traveled to India on May 12 for medical treatment.

Two days later, he could not be located. On Wednesday morning, the Kolkata Police reported his death.