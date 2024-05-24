MP Anar murder: Another suspect held in India

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has detained another individual for his alleged involvement in the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

The detainee has been identified as Zahid, a resident of Bongaon near the Bangladesh border, according to media reports.

He will be produced in a court in Barasat in India on Friday.

Zahid was living illegally in Mumbai.

Kolkata police on Thursday night claimed that they recovered the dismembered body part of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim.

After interrogating the arrested cab driver Jubayer alias Jihad, the police got information about the location of his body.

Meanwhile, the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is set to seek a 10-day remand period for the three individuals arrested over the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

The arrestees are Amanullah Aman, Sylista Rahman and Faisal Ali.

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening. However, he apparently went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.