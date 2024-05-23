Brother of suspected mastermind in MP Anar murder calls for lawful punishment

The brother of Aktaruzzaman Shaheen, the suspected mastermind behind the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, has said if his brother is involved in the act, he should be punished according to the prevailing laws of Bangladesh.

Police said Anar’s childhood friend and business partner, Aktaruzzaman Shaheen, was the main planner of the murder.

This correspondent on Thursday afternoon talked to Shaheen’s elder brother, Kotchandpur Municipality Mayor Shahiduzzaman Selim, on the phone.

When asked about how he felt about his brother being involved in the murder, Selim said he and his family are still in disbelief.

“As his name came up during the investigation, let it go on. If my brother is guilty, he should be punished according to the prevailing laws of the country. We are not above the law,” he said.

According to the police investigation, Aktaruzzaman Shaheen lives in America with his family. But he comes to Kotchandpur several times a year.

He has a home in Elangi village where various well-known people often gather.

Meanwhile, a team of two members of the Indian police is coming to Dhaka on Thursday to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

The law enforcement teams of both countries will share information about the murder of MP Anar, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman confirmed the matter.

He told the media that two members of the Indian Police will reach Dhaka by 2pm on Thursday.

So far, two cases have been filed, one in Bangladesh and another in Kolkata. Three suspects have already been arrested, but the alleged mastermind of the murder remains at large.

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening. However, he apparently went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary.

How MP Anar was murdered in IndiaHow MP Anar was murdered in India

Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.