MP Anar murder: Local Awami League leaders express shock and grief

Following the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Md Anwarul Azim Anar, local Awami League leaders have expressed their shock and grief.

The circumstances of his death remain unclear, and the local Awami League is in disarray.

Kaliganj Upazila Awami League Deputy General Secretary Ohiduzzaman Odu said: “We are shocked. I never imagined that a member of parliament would go to a neighboring country and be killed. This is a significant blow to us and to the Kaliganj Awami League.”

Odu said: “We demand exemplary punishment for the murderers. Whether they are party members, relatives, or friends, we want everyone involved to be brought to justice."

Upazila Awami League Joint General Secretary Matiar Rahman Moti commented: "MP Anwarul Azim went to India for treatment. Recently, I noticed he was unreachable by phone. When we reported this to the authorities, they took prompt action. Sadly, we later learned he had been brutally murdered. We request the authorities in the neighboring country to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and held accountable.”

Kaliganj Upazila Awami League Organizing Secretary Professor Jahangir Alam said: "He went for ear treatment. We are deeply saddened and shocked by this incident. We have no words to express our grief.”

When asked about the partyt's stance, Jahangir said: "The Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Bangladesh Embassy in India have not provided us with any updates. I cannot comment further at this moment.”

No one could confirm when MP Anar's body would return to Bangladesh. According to Matiar Rahman Moti, there may be delays due to the post-mortem and the legal processes in both countries.

MP Anwarul Azim traveled to Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment.

He had been missing for eight days when, on Wednesday, the local police informed that his body had been found at the luxury residence "Sanjiva Garden" in New Town, Kolkata. Anwarul Azim had been staying at a friend's house. Gopal Biswas, a friend of Anar, told the media that he received news of the body’s recovery from the police on Wednesday morning.