Quader: If India is enemy, how can Salahuddin remain safe there?

Criticizing BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for his statement over the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar in India, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has raised questions regarding BNP leader Salahuddin’s safety in India.

Quader said that Fakhrul stated that there is no security in friendly countries. “If India is an enemy state to you, how can BNP leader Salahuddin remain safe there?”

“No one killed him. In his life, security was not disturbed; there was no loss of life. Why is this kind of slander to a friendly country?”

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, urged Mirza Fakhrul not to play the blame game of politics about the friendly country.

He said these things at a meeting of the Culture Affairs Sub-Committee at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office on Wednesday afternoon.

Regarding the MP’s murder in India, Obaidul Quader said: "One of our MPs has been killed in Kolkata's New Town. There was a mystery about him for the last couple of days. No one had any information about him. He went to India for treatment. India is our friend country. When one of our MPs goes for treatment, he does not inform the Government of India. Once the concerned authorities are informed there, the security issue is taken care of.”

He said that the person who killed him (MP Azim) had bought the flat in a different name from Bangladesh. Among the six killers, five of them are from Bangladesh.

Replying to a question about the US sanction on Bangladesh's former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed, Obaidul Quader said the government does not care about the sanctions imposed by the supporters of genocide.

"The government does not have any headache over sanctions of those who have been giving support to genocide and the killing of children in Palestine day after day," he added.

Quader said Israel has so far killed 35,000 innocent Palestinian people indiscriminately, while they are carrying out the killing avoiding the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) Resolution, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"When the students of the United States (US) staged protest against it, the police of that country attacked them. The female students were taken away with ropes tied behind their hands. Human rights are being violated there. They (US) support Israel and Netanyahu. If this is their democracy and human rights, we have no headache with their visa policy or sanctions," he said.

Quader said the army has its own rules and regulations, and Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not the person who will spare anyone if she/he is an offender.