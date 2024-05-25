Family, supporters await return of MP Anar’s body

Relatives and supporters of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who was murdered in Kolkata, are spending their days in anxious anticipation, waiting for his body to be returned.

Since the confirmation of Anar’s murder, new confusions have continually arisen. His family and supporters have been under constant stress since the incident came to light.

Following the return of Anar’s daughter, Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, and his wife from Dhaka on Friday, a large crowd of leaders, activists, supporters, and common people gathered in front of Anar’s house from Saturday morning until late at night.

A human chain was formed on Friday afternoon upon the return of Anar’s daughter. Thousands of leaders and activists participated in the demonstration.

MP Anar’s daughter, Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, said: “We are waiting for the body. I don’t know when or what will happen.”

Kaliganj Municipal Mayor Ashrafur Alam Ashraf said: “MP Anar was the heart of Kaliganj upazila politics. I am shocked by his brutal murder. We want his body at any cost.”

A protest was held demanding a fair trial for the murder of Anar and the arrest and exemplary punishment of the mastermind.

The upazila Awami League activists organized this program in front of Anar’s residence in Kaliganj in the morning.

Speakers at the event claimed that the mastermind of MP Anar’s murder is currently in the United States. They demanded that he be brought to Bangladesh to face justice and called for any other individuals involved in the murder to be prosecuted.

The Jhenaidah-4 MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. He stayed at his friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The following day, he left to see a doctor at noon and was expected to return in the evening. However, a WhatsApp message from his phone to Biswas stated that he went to Delhi instead and would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone. Eventually, the government confirmed his death on May 22, citing Indian police.