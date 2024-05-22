FM: No body found in MP Anwarul Azim's alleged murder site

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim (Anar) is believed to have been killed in a flat in New Town, ​​Kolkata, but his body has not been found there.

The Detective Branch has arrested some people, including the "mastermind" of the murder, the minister said while speaking at a seminar at Dhaka University on Wednesday, adding that the Kolkata Police has also arrested two suspects.

“MP Anar’s murder is a sad matter. The Kolkata Police did not find the body in the flat where he is believed to have been killed. An investigation is underway as to how the murder took place. The Ministry of Home Affairs will give details in this regard. The local mission is in regular contact with the Kolkata Police. As the matter is under investigation; not much can be said about it.”

The minister also said it was a planned killing, so it is not a state issue.

Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar went to India on May 12 for treatment through the Darshana border. He mysteriously disappeared on May 16. Gopal Biswas, a friend and a resident of Baranagar in India, filed a missing person's report with the local police station on May 18 after he could not contact Anwarul Azim.