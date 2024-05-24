Kolkata police claim recovering dismembered body part of MP Azim

Kolkata police on Thursday night claimed that they recovered the dismembered body part of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim.

After interrogating the arrested cab driver Jubayer alias Jihad, the police got information about the location of his body.

Apart from this, the cab driver also gave detailed information to the CID of India about how MP Azim was killed in a luxury flat in Kolkata.

According to police sources, the body part was recovered from the side of Krishnamati Bridge of Bagjola Canal in Bhangar area near New Town of Koltaka.

A team of Kolkata CID and Police conducted this operation around 10pm.

According to sources, a large police convoy (15 vehicles) arrived at the Bagjola canal through New Town at around 10pm. About 100 policemen searched the canal and started looking for the dismembered body. A dismembered part was recovered from the side of the Krishnamati bridge.

The body was recovered by the CID and Kolkata Police Special Team.

Residents said that the police operation was carried out in the dark of night.

The people of Bhangar panicked after seeing so many police convoys.

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12.

Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening.

However, he went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.

Preliminary information suggests that the body of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar has been dismembered and placed in a trolley bag.

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Chief Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid on Wednesday said that the killers intended to delay the discovery of the body.

Investigations reveal that the murder’s mastermind was Anar’s childhood friend and business partner, Aktaruzzaman Shaheen. Another friend, extremist leader Amanullah Aman, planned and executed the murder.

Shaheen allegedly finalized the plan in Kolkata before returning to Bangladesh. Subsequently, Aman and six others killed MP Azim by suffocation and then dismembered his body, which was placed in a trolley bag and moved to an unknown location, the investigation further mentioned.