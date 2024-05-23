MP Anar murder: Indian police team to arrive in Dhaka on Thursday

A team of two members of the Indian police is coming to Dhaka on Thursday to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

The law enforcement teams of both countries will share information about the murder of MP Anar, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman confirmed the matter.

He told the media that two members of the Indian Police will reach Dhaka by 2pm on Thursday.

The Indian police officials will also interrogate the three suspects arrested in Bangladesh and talk to MP Anar’s family.

The Indian team will go to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, two cases have been filed, one in Bangladesh and another in Kolkata. Three suspects have already been arrested, but the alleged mastermind of the murder remains at large.

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening. However, he apparently went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.