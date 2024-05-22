Case filed in Dhaka over MP Anar's murder

A case has been filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in Dhaka in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata.

Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, daughter of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim, filed the abduction case on Wednesday.

Md Ahad, officer-in-charge of the police station, confirmed the matter.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Tejgaon Division Deputy Commissioner (DC) HM Azimul Haque confirmed that the abduction case was registered on Wednesday evening.

He said that the daughter of the slain MP filed the abduction case. Now the accused will be brought under the law after investigation.

In the case statement, Dorin mentioned that on May 9, her father left NAM Bhawan (Members of Parliament's residential building) on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka to go to their village home, Jhenaidah.

Two days later, on May 11, at 5:45pm, she spoke to him on a mobile phone which was found switched off later on, states Dorin.

"On May 13, we received a message from my father's Indian SIM number. It said, 'I am going to Delhi suddenly, I have VIPs with me. I am going to meet Amit Shah. Don't need to call me. I will call you later.' Apart from this, several other messages also came.”

In the case statement, Dorin said she suspected that the abductors took hold of her father's phone and sent the messages.

"We kept searching for my father in different places. Finding no trace of him, my father's friend Gopal Biswas lodged a general diary on May 18 at the Radhanagar police station in Kolkata."

“We continued to search for my father. Later, we came to know through various news media and social media that unknown persons had kidnapped my father in a pre-planned and coordinated manner."

“We searched for my father in all possible places but could not find him anywhere,” it added.

Earlier, Dorin demanded justice for the murder of her father.

She spoke to reporters at the DB office located on Minto Road in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

She said: “I want justice for my father's murder. We want a fair investigation of who killed him and why. I want to see it to the end. I want to see those who killed my father hanged.”

Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar traveled to India on May 12 for medical treatment.

Two days later, he could not be located. On Wednesday morning, the Kolkata Police reported his death.

However, by 6pm, neither the Kolkata Police nor any responsible authority in Bangladesh had provided clear information about the time, manner, and location of his death.

Initially, it was reported that MP Anar was killed in a flat in an elite residential area of Newtown.