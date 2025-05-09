Friday, May 09, 2025

Accused Tina on 3-day remand in Parvez killing case

Police arrested Faria Haque Tina from Jagannathpur on Thursday

Police arrested Faria Haque Tina from Jagannathpur on Thursday. Photo: BSS
Update : 09 May 2025, 06:42 PM

A court on Friday placed Faria Haque Tina on a three-day remand in a case lodged over the brutal killing of Zahidul Islam Parvez, a student of the Textile Engineering Department at Primeasia University in the city's Banani area on April 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Alam passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place her on a five-day remand in the case.

Police on Thursday arrested Faria Haque Tina from Jagannathpur area under Bhatara police station area.

Earlier on April 19, Zahidul Islam Parvez, a third-year student of the Textile Engineering Department at Primeasia University and his friend Md Tariqul Islam were attacked with sharp weapons by a group of individuals on the road in front of the university.

Later, Parvez, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

On April 20, Parvez's cousin Humayun Kabir filed the case with Banani Police Station, naming eight individuals and accusing 25-30 people in total, of involvement in the crime.

Kurmitola General Hospital
