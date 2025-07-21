At least 19 reported dead in Uttara aircraft crash

At least 19 people have been killed in the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft into Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, with many others undergoing treatment in critical condition.

At a press briefing at the scene, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Brigadier General Muhammad Jahed Kamal said 19 bodies were recovered from the school compound, reports UNB.

A rescue operation is underway, he said.

Lima Khanam, a duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said the crash was reported at Milestone School and College around 1:18pm.

Meanwhile, Lt Col Sami-Ud-Dowla Chowdhury, director of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, said earlier that over 160 people injured in the crash are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the capital.

Earlier, Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser for the Health Ministry, had confirmed the deaths of three individuals.

While speaking with reporters at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, he said: “This is a major incident. We are doing our utmost to respond with all available resources. Specialists are working tirelessly, and Dhaka Medical College is also on standby."

“Efforts are underway to transfer patients to Dhaka Medical [College Hospital]. So far, around 60 individuals have been admitted here (NIBPS), and we have the capacity to admit another 10 to 15. Dhaka Medical is fully prepared to receive additional patients if necessary.”

Providing an update on fatalities, he added: “As of now, one person has died at the burn institute and two at Kurmitola General Hospital. Many of the admitted patients are children, several of whom remain in critical condition.”

He further said: “The government is making every possible effort. A team of specialists has been assigned and will soon arrive to assist in the treatment process.”