Main accused in Parvez murder case arrested in Gaibandha

Following his arrest, he is being transported to Dhaka under strict security

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 06:40 PM

Meheraj Islam, 19, the prime accused in the murder of Zahidul Islam Parvez, a student of Primeasia University, has been arrested by RAB from Gaibandha.

He was apprehended on Wednesday at around 3pm from Bhabanipur village under Ramchandrapur Union in Sadar Upazila.

Meheraj, a BBA student at Primeasia University, is the son of Nurul Islam Sardar from Dhaka’s Banani area.

According to RAB, acting on a tip-off, a team from RAB-13, CPC-3, Gaibandha Camp, conducted a raid and detained Meheraj from a relative's residence where he had been hiding.

Following his arrest, he is being transported to Dhaka under strict security.

RAB-13’s Gaibandha Company Commander stated that further details would be disclosed through a briefing by RAB-1 Uttara.

The case statement indicates that on Saturday at around 4:30pm, an altercation broke out between Zahidul Islam Parvez and three fellow students from his university over allegations of harassing two female students from the University of Scholars.

Although the university authorities attempted a resolution, Parvez was attacked with a knife by a group of youths after leaving campus.

He was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

