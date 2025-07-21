ISPR: High-level panel to probe Uttara jet crash

A high-level investigation committee has been formed to probe into the crash of a training fighter jet at Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara, Dhaka, according to Rashadul Alam Khan, assistant director of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

Further details about the incident will be disclosed following the completion of the investigation, he said in an ISPR press release issued on Monday.

Rashadul said a high-level investigation committee from the Bangladesh Air Force has already been established to determine the cause of the crash.

The release detailed that a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI fighter jet, part of a routine training exercise, took off from the Bangladesh Air Force Base AK Khandker in Kurmitola, Dhaka, at 1:06pm.

Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft encountered a mechanical malfunction.

In an effort to manage the situation and minimize extensive damage, pilot Flight Lieutenant Md Towkir Islam Sagar made every possible attempt to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas to a less populated zone.

"Unfortunately, the aircraft crashed into a two-story building of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Dhaka, causing an unintended accident. The sudden incident resulted in the deaths of 19 individuals, including the pilot and injuries to 164 others.

"All injured persons are being urgently transported with the assistance of Air Force helicopters and ambulances to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and nearby medical facilities for necessary treatment."

ISPR further said that the Bangladesh Air Force is deeply saddened by the tragic accident and is actively providing full medical support and all possible assistance to the victims.

The chief of air staff is currently abroad on an official visit; therefore, the assistant chief of air staff (administration), senior air force officials and rescue teams are present at the accident site, it added.

The chief of army staff, senior military officials and high-ranking government representatives have also attended the site.