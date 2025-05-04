Sunday, May 04, 2025

Teen dies after falling from moving train in Khilkhet

The incident occurred around 2pm on Saturday

Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 04 May 2025, 02:24 PM

An unidentified teenage boy died after falling from the roof of a moving train near railway tracks under Khilkhet flyover in the capital early Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2pm on Saturday when the 15-year-old boy fell from the roof of a moving train near the Khilkhet rail-line, said police.

Locals rescued the critically injured boy and took him to Kurmitola General Hospital.

Later, he was shifted to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 4:30pm for better treatment.

He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at ward No 101 of the hospital around 1:30am on Sunday, said Md Faruk Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Topics:

KhilkhetDhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)Kurmitola General Hospital
