Police: Autopsies of 6 out of 16 bodies from Mirpur fire underway

Meanwhile, grieving family members are waiting at the hospital to receive the bodies of their loved ones

Medical staff conduct autopsies on six of the 16 victims of the Mirpur fire at Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue, where DNA samples are being collected for identification before handing over the bodies to families, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 08:46 PM

Autopsies of six out of 16 victims who died in a devastating fire in Dhaka’s Mirpur on Tuesday have begun, officials said on Wednesday.

The autopsies started Wednesday evening at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue, said Rupnagar police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Mokhlesur Rahman Laskar.

“DNA samples are being collected and will be compared with those of the families. Once matched, the bodies will be released to their relatives. After the autopsy, the bodies will be stored in the hospital’s cold storage facility,” SI Laskar added.

The remaining ten bodies are scheduled for autopsy on Thursday after the current post-mortem reports are completed.

Meanwhile, grieving family members are waiting at the hospital to receive the bodies of their loved ones.

However, the family of Nazmul Islam Riaz, 38, identified as victim number 17, has claimed that Nazmul has been missing since the fire incident.

Although the fire has been brought under control, authorities said that search operations inside the damaged warehouse may continue for another 36 to 72 hours.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Director (Maintenance) Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam shared this information during a press briefing near the fire site on Wednesday afternoon.

He added that rescue operations resumed on Wednesday at 11:40am and the blaze was finally doused around 2:20pm.

FireMirpurDhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)
