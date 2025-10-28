Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
JnU student drugged, robbed on bus in Dhaka

The victim's mobile phone was found, but his wallet was missing

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Photo: UNB
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 06:05 PM

A Jagannath University (JnU) student named Prosenjit Chandra, 25, fell victim to a criminal gang on a bus in Dhaka on Tuesday.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Prosenjit, a resident of Bandar in Narayanganj district, is the son of Sachin Chandra.

According to Apan Das, a friend of the victim’s elder brother, Prosenjit boarded a bus of Utsab Paribahan from his home in the morning to go to the university. On the way, he lost consciousness. Later, other passengers contacted his family using his mobile phone.

“When the bus reached in front of the south gate of Baitul Mukarram, the passengers dropped him off. After that, we went there, rescued him, and took him to Dhaka Medical,” said Apan Das.

He added that although Prosenjit’s mobile phone was found, his wallet was missing. “Once he recovers, it will be known in detail how he fell victim to the drugging gang,” he said.

Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the DMCH police outpost, said: “After Prosenjit was brought to the hospital, the on-duty doctor at the emergency department admitted him. He is currently receiving treatment in the medicine ward.”

Topics:

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)Jagannath University (JnU)
