Road crash leaves woman dead in Dhaka

An unidentified woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in front of the High Court building in Dhaka early Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Md Hamidul Islam of Shahbagh Police Station said that on information, they rushed to the spot and rescued the woman, aged around 30, in an unconscious state around 1:30am.

Later, she was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared her dead around 2:30am, he said, adding that the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police are trying to identify the victim, he added.