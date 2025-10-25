Saturday, October 25, 2025

Road crash leaves woman dead in Dhaka

Sub-Inspector of Shahbagh Police Station said that the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 03:38 PM

An unidentified woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in front of the High Court building in Dhaka early Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Md Hamidul Islam of Shahbagh Police Station said that on information, they rushed to the spot and rescued the woman, aged around 30, in an unconscious state around 1:30am.

Later, she was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared her dead around 2:30am, he said, adding that the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police are trying to identify the victim, he added.

Shahbagh police station, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)
