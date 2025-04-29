Actor Siddique attacked, turned over to police

Leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal's Habibullah Bahar College unit on Tuesday allegedly beat pro-Awami League actor Siddiqur Rahman Siddique, an accused in July killing cases who sought the Awami League's nomination to contest the 2024 general election, and turned him over to Ramna police.

A video of him being detained and beaten has gone viral on social media.

Ramna police station Inspector (Operations) Md Atiqul Alam confirmed that he is in police custody.

He said the public held him on Minto Road and turned him over to the police at around 4:45pm.

However, the police official could not confirm in which case he will be shown arrested.

According to police sources, locals and Habibullah Bahar College Chhatra Dal leaders and activists held Siddique in front of the old Ramna police station on Minto Road at around 3:30pm.

Later, he was beaten up several times.

During the scuffle, his shirt was thrown off.

Siddique was reportedly hanging out with a friend at Delwar Tower in Shahjadpur, Gulshan on Thursday night.

Upon receiving the news, local BNP and Jubo Dal leaders and activists took up position in front of the building to catch him.

Upon realizing the matter, Siddique escaped with the help of his friend Jamil Ahmed.