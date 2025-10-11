Shahidul Alam arrives in Bangladesh after flotilla detention

Renowned photographer and human rights activist Shahidul Alam returned to Bangladesh early Saturday morning following his release from an Israeli prison.

He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:45am on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul.

Upon arrival, Shahidul was warmly received at the airport’s VIP gate by his family, well-wishers, and representatives from Drik and Pathshala, the independent media and educational institutions he leads.

Expressing his gratitude, he thanked Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus for his support during the ordeal.

“The love of the people of Bangladesh made it possible for me to come back,” Shahidul said.

“But we must remember that the people of Gaza are still not free. They continue to face attacks and persecution. Our work is not over yet.”

His remarks were later shared on the official Facebook page of Drik.

Shahidul also extended his appreciation to the governments of Bangladesh and Turkey for their diplomatic efforts in securing his release.

“We need a thousand more flotillas like ours until Palestine is free,” he added.

On Wednesday, Shahidul was among a group of human rights activists detained by Israeli authorities while aboard the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) fleet en route to Gaza.

The activists were subsequently taken to Ketziot prison in Israel.

Following the arrest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructed Bangladeshi embassies in Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey to engage with their respective foreign ministries and initiate immediate diplomatic measures for Shahidul’s release.

After being freed on Friday, Shahidul traveled to Istanbul before boarding his return flight to Dhaka later that same day.