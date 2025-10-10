Turkey steps in to help free Shahidul Alam from Israel

Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Turkey, Amanul Haque, has said that efforts are underway—with the assistance of Turkey—to secure the release of Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam, who is currently detained in an Israeli prison.

He shared the information on Thursday night.

Ambassador Haque said that Turkey has expressed hope that Shahidul Alam might be brought to Ankara as early as Friday on a special flight, although Turkish authorities have not yet given full confirmation.

He added that after Shahidul Alam was unlawfully detained by Israel, the Bangladesh embassies in Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey were instructed to immediately engage with the respective foreign ministries of those countries to work toward his release.

The ambassador also noted that the embassies remain in constant communication with local authorities regarding Shahidul Alam’s release.