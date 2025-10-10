Friday, October 10, 2025

Shahidul Alam set to return to Dhaka early Saturday

CA Yunus thanked Turkish President Erdoğan for helping secure Shahidul Alam’s release

File image of Shahidul Alam. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 09:46 PM

Renowned Bangladeshi photographer and human rights activist Shahidul Alam, who was released by Israeli authorities on Friday after joining a Free Palestine campaign, is expected to arrive in Dhaka at 4:55am on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Shahidul Alam reached Istanbul on a Turkish Airlines flight around 2:30 pm local time, where he was received by Bangladesh Consul General in Istanbul Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey Md Amanur Rahman said Shahidul Alam’s return flight to Dhaka was scheduled to depart Istanbul at 6:45pm local time on Friday, said the Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary, Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his cooperation in facilitating Shahidul Alam’s release and safe repatriation from Israel, he said.

Following Shahidul Alam’s detention by Israeli authorities, Bangladesh embassies in Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey were instructed to engage with the respective foreign ministries and take immediate diplomatic measures to secure his release.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusShahidul Alam
