ULAB and Drik join hands to launch collaborative storytelling program

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh and Drik Trust have signed an MoU to launch a collaborative program titled “Ctrl+Alt+Story: Research and Storytelling in Journalism.”

Under this partnership, students of Media Studies and Journalism, English, and related disciplines will have the opportunity to experiment with literary, visual, and multimedia storytelling for journalistic and non-fiction writing purposes.

The program will encourage young storytellers to combine research-based inquiry with creative expression, bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world practice.

The MoU was signed by Dr Shahidul Alam, representing Drik Trust, and Professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB.