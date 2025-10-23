Thursday, October 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Palestinian ambassador hosts dinner honouring Shahidul Alam, flotilla participants

The event paid tribute to all flotilla members who undertook the sea voyage to challenge the blockade, risking their safety

Dinner hosted by the Palestinian ambassador in honor of Shahidul Alam on October 21, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 04:13 PM

Yousef SY Ramadan, the Palestinian ambassador to Bangladesh, hosted a dinner at his residence in honour of renowned photojournalist and Drik Gallery Founder Dr Shahidul Alam.

The event, held on Tuesday, also brought together activists, journalists, and media professionals who courageously joined the Global Sumud Flotilla that defied the Gaza blockade in solidarity with the Palestinian people, the Palestinian Embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

Ambassadors and representatives from Arab, European, and Latin American countries attended the gathering, along with Farida Akhter, adviser to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, and other government officials.

The event paid tribute to all flotilla members who undertook sea voyages to challenge the Israeli blockade, risking their lives in the pursuit of justice for Palestinians.

Their courage, humanity, and steadfast commitment to freedom were celebrated as reflections of the enduring resilience of the Palestinian people. Their bravery, the statement said, stands as a guiding example—continuing to inspire global solidarity for freedom and dignity, said the statement.

Ambassador Ramadan expressed profound appreciation for those who took part in the flotillas, praising their moral courage, compassion, and dedication to the universal principles of Palestinian freedom, dignity, and unity.

He concluded the evening by reaffirming a shared hope for the eventual liberation of Palestine.

Topics:

Israel-Palestine conflictShahidul Alam
Read More

ULAB and Drik join hands to launch collaborative storytelling program

Shahidul Alam arrives in Bangladesh after flotilla detention

Shahidul Alam set to return to Dhaka early Saturday

Rohingya photographers denounce Shahidul Alam’s abduction by Israeli forces

Turkey steps in to help free Shahidul Alam from Israel

Drik: Shahidul Alam, flotilla activists sent to Israeli prison

Latest News

Workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur over arrears

49th special BCS viva from Nov 2

EBL holds seminar on financial literacy to inspire youths

Abdul Awal Mintoo honored with Agri-Food Pioneers Award

Why gold prices rarely drop in Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x