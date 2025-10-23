Palestinian ambassador hosts dinner honouring Shahidul Alam, flotilla participants

Yousef SY Ramadan, the Palestinian ambassador to Bangladesh, hosted a dinner at his residence in honour of renowned photojournalist and Drik Gallery Founder Dr Shahidul Alam.

The event, held on Tuesday, also brought together activists, journalists, and media professionals who courageously joined the Global Sumud Flotilla that defied the Gaza blockade in solidarity with the Palestinian people, the Palestinian Embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

Ambassadors and representatives from Arab, European, and Latin American countries attended the gathering, along with Farida Akhter, adviser to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, and other government officials.

The event paid tribute to all flotilla members who undertook sea voyages to challenge the Israeli blockade, risking their lives in the pursuit of justice for Palestinians.

Their courage, humanity, and steadfast commitment to freedom were celebrated as reflections of the enduring resilience of the Palestinian people. Their bravery, the statement said, stands as a guiding example—continuing to inspire global solidarity for freedom and dignity, said the statement.

Ambassador Ramadan expressed profound appreciation for those who took part in the flotillas, praising their moral courage, compassion, and dedication to the universal principles of Palestinian freedom, dignity, and unity.

He concluded the evening by reaffirming a shared hope for the eventual liberation of Palestine.