Drik: Shahidul Alam, flotilla activists sent to Israeli prison

Since the seizure of the ships, they have been subjected to various forms of violence at the hands of the occupying Israeli forces, says Drik

Representational image. Photo: UNB
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 06:01 PM

Renowned Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam and other human rights activists aboard the Gaza-bound Freedom Flotilla have been transferred to Israel’s Ketziot Prison, according to a statement issued by Drik, the organization founded by Alam.

Citing the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel – Drik reported on Thursday that all journalists, health workers, human rights defenders, and crew members aboard the flotilla were forcibly taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

After undergoing legal procedures, they were moved to Ketziot Prison, located in the Negev desert.

The detained activists have reportedly informed Adalah’s legal team that they were subjected to various forms of violence following the seizure of the ships by Israeli forces.

Drik’s statement expressed solidarity with the detained activists and the broader Palestinian population, noting that approximately 10,000 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Ketziot.

It called for the immediate and unconditional release of all Freedom Flotilla detainees and Palestinian political prisoners.

The Freedom Flotilla was organized to deliver humanitarian aid and express solidarity with Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

According to Gaza authorities, more than 67,000 people have been killed and large parts of the enclave devastated by Israeli military operations since Hamas launched its campaign on October 7, 2023.

GazaShahidul Alam
