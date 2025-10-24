Friday, October 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dhaka condemns 'Israeli sovereignty' over West Bank

'Bangladesh reaffirms that Israel has no sovereignty over any part of the occupied Palestinian territory'

File image: Displaced Palestinians returning to Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on January 19, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 01:05 PM

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the recent approval by the Israeli Knesset of draft laws aimed at imposing so-called “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied territories in the West Bank of the State of Palestine. 
 
“Bangladesh reaffirms that Israel has no sovereignty over any part of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem” said the foreign ministry in a statement on Friday. 
 
It said that Israel continued its unlawful occupation through the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank, in blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334.
 
The foreign ministry said that Dhaka also welcomed the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), issued on October 22, 2025, which underscores Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law, including the prohibition on the use of starvation of civilians as a weapon of warfare.
 
“Bangladesh reiterates its unwavering support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” read the statement.

Topics:

GazaIsrael
Read More

Press Wing: Shahidul Alam and others released

Rohingya photographers denounce Shahidul Alam’s abduction by Israeli forces

Drik: Shahidul Alam, flotilla activists sent to Israeli prison

Dhaka backs Gaza ceasefire efforts, urges two-state solution

Press secretary demands release of Shahidul Alam, others

CA Yunus: Govt closely monitoring status, safety of participants in flotilla for Gaza

Latest News

Road crash leaves two dead in Faridpur

Salman Shah case: Accused admits killing for Tk 12L, mother-in-law linked

DG: Digital tracking to ensure transparency in Ansar’s election duties

Man arrested for abducting, raping teacher at gunpoint in Khagrachhari

BMD: Low-pressure area over Bay likely to intensify

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x