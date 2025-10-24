Dhaka condemns 'Israeli sovereignty' over West Bank

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the recent approval by the Israeli Knesset of draft laws aimed at imposing so-called “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied territories in the West Bank of the State of Palestine.



“Bangladesh reaffirms that Israel has no sovereignty over any part of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem” said the foreign ministry in a statement on Friday.



It said that Israel continued its unlawful occupation through the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank, in blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334.



The foreign ministry said that Dhaka also welcomed the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), issued on October 22, 2025, which underscores Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law, including the prohibition on the use of starvation of civilians as a weapon of warfare.



“Bangladesh reiterates its unwavering support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” read the statement.