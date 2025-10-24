Friday, October 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh reiterates support for Palestinian statehood

Bangladesh reaffirmed that Israel has no sovereignty over any part of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem

Photo: Freepik
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 08:42 PM

Bangladesh on Friday reiterated its unwavering support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The government of Bangladesh strongly condemned the recent approval by the Israeli Knesset of draft laws aimed at imposing so-called “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied territories in the West Bank of the State of Palestine.

"Israel continues its unlawful occupation through the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank, in blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a media release.

Bangladesh reaffirmed that Israel has no sovereignty over any part of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

Dhaka also welcomed the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), issued on Wednesday, which underscores Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law, including the prohibition on the use of starvation of civilians as a weapon of warfare.

Topics:

PalestineIsraelMinistry of Foreign Affairs
Read More

Dhaka condemns 'Israeli sovereignty' over West Bank

US-based IRI assessing environment ahead of Feb polls

Bangladesh, IOM launch landmark migration manual and data report

Press Wing: Shahidul Alam and others released

Touhid terms Indian foreign secretary’s remark on polls ‘unwarranted’

Press secretary demands release of Shahidul Alam, others

Latest News

BNP seeks to rebalance Bangladesh’s foreign relations amid political transition

309 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya

Prof Yunus: UN must continue to evolve to fulfill collective aspiration for peace

George Clooney explores passage of time in Netflix film 'Jay Kelly'

EU embraces authoritarian Egypt for help on Gaza, migration

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x