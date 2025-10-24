Bangladesh reiterates support for Palestinian statehood

Bangladesh on Friday reiterated its unwavering support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The government of Bangladesh strongly condemned the recent approval by the Israeli Knesset of draft laws aimed at imposing so-called “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied territories in the West Bank of the State of Palestine.

"Israel continues its unlawful occupation through the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank, in blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a media release.

Bangladesh reaffirmed that Israel has no sovereignty over any part of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

Dhaka also welcomed the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), issued on Wednesday, which underscores Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law, including the prohibition on the use of starvation of civilians as a weapon of warfare.