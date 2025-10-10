Friday, October 10, 2025

Press Wing: Shahidul Alam and others released

According to the statement, the Turkish Airlines flight carrying the released individuals is expected to land in Istanbul at around 2:30pm local time

Bangladesh Consul General in Istanbul Mohammad Mizanur Rahman receives renowned Bangladeshi photographer and human rights activist Shahidul Alam on his return from Israel by Turkish Airlines flight on Friday, October 10, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Shafiqul Alam
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 06:36 PM

Renowned Bangladeshi photographer and human rights activist Shahidul Alam, along with other detainees, has been released by Israel. The aircraft carrying Shahidul Alam has already departed for Istanbul, Turkey, according to a source in the country.

The Press Wing confirmed the development in a press release issued on Friday.

According to the statement, the Turkish Airlines flight carrying the released individuals is expected to land in Istanbul at around 2:30pm local time.

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus has expressed his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his cooperation in ensuring Shahidul Alam’s release and repatriation from Israel.

