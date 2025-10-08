Press secretary demands release of Shahidul Alam, others

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Wednesday demanded the immediate release of Shahidul Alam, a world-renowned photographer and human rights activist and all others from an aid flotilla carrying essential supplies for Gaza.

"Shahidul stands as a shining embodiment of the unyielding spirit of Bangladesh. May Allah protect and keep Shahidul and the rest of the team safe," he said.

"Our hearts and prayers are with Shahidul Alam," the press secretary said.

In a Facebook post, he shared that the flotilla he is aboard has been intercepted at sea and that he and his fellow travellers have been “kidnapped by the Occupation Forces of Israel.”

"The extraordinary courage and resilience that sustained Shahidul during his imprisonment under the Hasina government will once again carry him through this latest ordeal," said the press secretary.

"Yet even as we focus on Shahidul’s safety, we must not lose sight of the broader context--the ongoing devastation and genocide in Gaza," he said.

The global spotlight must remain fixed on the catastrophic loss of life, the relentless destruction and the devastated humanitarian landscape there.

"This is not only a tragedy but a profound moral test for the international community, one that demands attention, accountability, and action," the press secretary added.