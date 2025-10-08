Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Press secretary demands release of Shahidul Alam, others

'Our hearts and prayers are with Shahidul Alam,' says the press secretary

Chief Adviser Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 04:28 PM

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Wednesday demanded the immediate release of Shahidul Alam, a world-renowned photographer and human rights activist and all others from an aid flotilla carrying essential supplies for Gaza.

"Shahidul stands as a shining embodiment of the unyielding spirit of Bangladesh. May Allah protect and keep Shahidul and the rest of the team safe," he said.

"Our hearts and prayers are with Shahidul Alam," the press secretary said.

In a Facebook post, he shared that the flotilla he is aboard has been intercepted at sea and that he and his fellow travellers have been “kidnapped by the Occupation Forces of Israel.”

"The extraordinary courage and resilience that sustained Shahidul during his imprisonment under the Hasina government will once again carry him through this latest ordeal," said the press secretary.

"Yet even as we focus on Shahidul’s safety, we must not lose sight of the broader context--the ongoing devastation and genocide in Gaza," he said.

The global spotlight must remain fixed on the catastrophic loss of life, the relentless destruction and the devastated humanitarian landscape there.

"This is not only a tragedy but a profound moral test for the international community, one that demands attention, accountability, and action," the press secretary added.

Topics:

GazaIsraelPhotographer Shahidul AlamShafiqul Alam
Read More

CA Yunus: Govt closely monitoring status, safety of participants in flotilla for Gaza

JU students protest Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla

Shahidul Alam determined as Sumud flotilla enters Palestinian time zone

Bangladesh slams Israeli interception of Global Sumud Flotilla

Ducsu stands in solidarity with Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla

Shafiqul: Hasina murderer, evidence against her overwhelming

Latest News

17 fishermen held for violating fishing ban in Meghna River

Trio wins chemistry Nobel for new form of molecular architecture

SC directs all courts to update daily cause lists online

Hamas says optimism prevails in Gaza talks with Israel

AIUB faculty members recognized among top 2% scientists worldwide

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x