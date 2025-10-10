Friday, October 10, 2025

Rohingya photographers denounce Shahidul Alam’s abduction by Israeli forces

Shahidul was aboard The Conscience, one of nine aid vessels with over 140 people, seized 120 nautical miles from Gaza

Rohingya photographers condemn the kidnapping and detention of Shahidul Alam by Israeli forces. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 10:44 AM

A group of prominent Rohingya photographers has issued a statement condemning the kidnapping and detention of Bangladeshi photographer, writer, and human rights advocate Shahidul Alam, who was intercepted at sea by Israeli forces while en route to Gaza as part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC).

Shahidul was travelling aboard The Conscience - one of nine humanitarian vessels carrying over 140 journalists, doctors, and activists - when the flotilla was seized in international waters, 120 nautical miles from Gaza.

The flotilla was delivering medical and nutritional aid worth over $110,000 to the besieged enclave.

In a prerecorded video posted before his detention, Shahidul said: "If you are seeing this video, we have been intercepted at sea, and I’ve been kidnapped by the occupation forces of Israel, the country conducting genocide in Gaza with the active collaboration and assistance of the USA and other Western powers.”

The Rohingya photographers, many of whom have documented war, displacement, and persecution, called Shahidul’s arrest “an attack on the conscience of humanity and on the right to bear witness.”

The group, whose members have showcased their work in prominent international outlets and exhibitions, expressed that Shahidul Alam has been a long-standing ally of the oppressed, including the Rohingya. They said his camera and words have given voice to their suffering at times when few others dared, and that his courage represents theirs.

They also expressed solidarity with him and others risking their lives to assist the people of Gaza and document the truth, calling for his immediate and unconditional release.

The photographers urged international media, rights organizations and artist collectives worldwide to join in condemning Israel’s illegal interception of humanitarian vessels and to demand protection for journalists and civilians under international law.

The photographers are: Haider Ali, Nur Hossain, Mainul Islam, Md Jamal, Abul Kalam, Mohammed Salim Khan, Shofika, Mohammed Zonaid,  

RohingyaGazaShahidul Alam
