DB team to visit India to investigate MP Anar’s murder

A three-member team of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will leave for India by Sunday morning to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, the DB chief Harunor Rashid has said.

Apart from Bangladesh police, Kolkata police are also investigating the murder of the MP and they also visited Bangladesh, he said while speaking at a press briefing held at the DB Conference room on Saturday.

He added that, so far, no specific motive for the killing has been identified.

In response to a question about why the police termed it a murder despite no body being found, Harun explained that there have been many cases where a body has not been discovered for years.

The Jhenaidah-4 MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. He stayed at his friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The following day, he left to see a doctor at noon and was expected to return in the evening. However, a WhatsApp message from his phone to Biswas stated that he went to Delhi instead and would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone. Eventually, the government confirmed his death on May 22, citing Indian police.