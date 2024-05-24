MP Anar murder: Who is Faisal Ali Sahaji?

Faisal Ali Sahaji, who was arrested in connection with the murder case of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anar, lives in a rented house in the Alka area of Phultala upazila in Khulna.

His family includes his father, wife, and three children.

Sahaji's father, Alauddin, is originally of Indian descent. During the Pakistan era, young Alauddin came to Khulna from West Bengal with his family. They started living in Phultala. At one point, Alauddin got married and started a family.

Sahaji is the younger of Alauddin’s two sons. He is now approximately 40 years old. At the age of 17, Sahaji started working as a truck helper. Later, he became a truck driver. Initially, he drove Chittagong lorries.

Sahaji was then appointed as the organizational secretary of Afel Gate Joint Transport. Gradually, he became a member of the Truck Workers Union. From 2021 to June 2023, he served as the general secretary of the Phultala unit of the Truck Workers Union.

Sahaji lives as a tenant in Jalal’s house next to Pallimangal Government Primary School on Jamira Road in Phultala. On Friday, the house appeared deserted. Sahaji’s family lives on the second floor of the three-story house.

Sahaji’s wife, Sonia Begum, said that on May 2, Sahaji left the house for work as usual and did not return. On Thursday, she saw his picture on TV and learned about his arrest. She expressed her desire for a fair trial. If her husband is guilty, he should be punished. If not, he should be allowed to return to his children. She is worried about how she will manage with her two sons and one daughter, along with her father-in-law. The eldest son is in the ninth grade, the daughter is in the fifth grade, and the youngest son is in the first grade of a madrasa.

Jamira resident Selim Sardar said that truck worker Faisal Sahaji became involved in crime as an associate of Shimul.

He mentioned that Mostafiz, who is associated with Shimul, is also a resident of Jugnipasha in Phultala and a member of an extremist group.

Khulna Divisional Truck Workers Union’s General Secretary Abdur Rahi said that Sahaji was a member of the organization. He was given the responsibility of general secretary of the Phultala unit. Now, he is just a general member.