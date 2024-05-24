MP Anar’s daughter: PM will ensure justice for my father's murder

Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, daughter of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anar, who was murdered in Kolkata, said on Friday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina understands the pain of losing a father, will ensure justice for her father's murder as well.

“The motive behind the murder could only be determined after arresting the culprits. I hope justice will be delivered for this cruel and brutal act. I seek your cooperation (Journalist) in this matter,” she said this to journalists on Friday.

She further said: “I have communicated with everyone, including the High Commission in Delhi. Many high-ranking officials have contacted me. They are actively looking into the matter and trying to find leads. During investigations, initial findings are often kept hidden for the sake of the investigation. Later, they reveal the findings. So, let them do their work.”

Responding to a question about how the police administration assures them, she said: “An intelligence team in India is actively working on the issue and will uncover significant findings. The team in Bangladesh is also diligently working on this matter. What more assurance can they give? They are uncovering all the details, and we will soon be informed of the findings.”

“I spoke with the prime minister. We will seek legal recourse. The prime minister and also the highest guardian of the Awami League will advise us and ensure the highest punishment for the murder of their party's MP. The people of Kaliganj want justice for the man who was always by their side in times of joy and sorrow. We do not want to disrupt the peace.”

When asked whether she wants to take her father's place in politics, Dorin said: "I certainly want to engage in politics. I started in politics for this very reason. I will try to follow the guidance given by the prime minister. This is a far-reaching issue, and I do not wish to discuss it now."

Additionally, it has been reported that there will be a human chain protest in the town this Saturday afternoon concerning Anar's murder.

On Friday, a Dhaka court granted the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) an eight-day remand period for the three arrestees for their involvement in the murder.

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening. However, he apparently went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.