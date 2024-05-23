Where is MP Anar’s body?

Preliminary information suggests that the body of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar has been dismembered and placed in a trolley bag.

The pressing question now is: Where is this trolley bag? Did Kolkata police find it? The media in Kolkata reported that the police have not disclosed much information.

Citing unconfirmed sources, West Bengal media indicate that police are aware of the body’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh intelligence officers confirm ongoing communication and information exchange with Kolkata police.

However, Bangla Tribune’s Kolkata correspondent noted that Kolkata police have declined to comment officially.

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Chief Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid on Wednesday said that the killers intended to delay the discovery of the body.

Investigations reveal that the murder’s mastermind was Anar’s childhood friend and business partner, Aktaruzzaman Shaheen. Another friend, extremist leader Amanullah Aman, planned and executed the murder.

Shaheen allegedly finalized the plan in Kolkata before returning to Bangladesh. Subsequently, Aman and six others killed MP Azim by suffocation and then dismembered his body, which was placed in a trolley bag and moved to an unknown location, the investigation further mentioned.

Where is the trolley bag?

Regarding the body’s location, Harunor Rashid told the media: “We have all the information. The incident occurred on May 13. They intended to make finding the body difficult. We are in communication with Kolkata police and CID. However, as the incident occurred in India, we cannot take responsibility for finding the body. Kolkata police is leading the operation.”

Detectives indicate that the identities of the perpetrators are known, though the motive remains unclear. A vehicle, identified by its number WB18 AA 5473, has been seized.

Kolkata police sources confirmed the vehicle’s identification through CCTV footage. The vehicle owner was contacted and taken to New Town police station, where forensic experts collected samples.

After taking charge of the investigation, West Bengal CID IG Akhilesh Chaturvedi visited the New Town residence. He said: “On May 22, we learned of MP Anar’s murder. Local police traced his last known location, and CID took over the investigation.”

The flat in New Town, where MP Anwarul Azim Anar was believed to have visited, is owned by government employee Sandeep, who rented it to Akhtaruzzaman.

Regarding whether someone can be declared dead without a body, Akhilesh said that based on specific information and evidence, they concluded that the Bangladeshi parliament member was killed.

Investigating officials, speaking anonymously, confirmed that evidence supports this conclusion.