MP Anar murder: Indian CID arrests one Bangladeshi

Members of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday arrested one Bangladeshi in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar from Kolkata’s New Town.

The cab which was used to carry the body parts of MP Anar was seized and its driver has also been detained.

The arrestee is Bangladeshi citizen Siam, and the detainee is an Indian citizen and the cab’s driver Juber.

Indian CID is currently interrogating Juber, reports Indian media outlet Ananda Bazar.

On Wedensday, Bangladesh police also arrested three in this connection. With the latest development, total number of arrestees in connection with MP Anar murder stands at four.

According to CCTV footage, along with Amanullah Aman, a friend of the MP, who has been arrested over the murder, Siam was carrying the body parts of slain MP Anar in a bag in Kolkata. He, however, got out of the cab he was in with the bag after going some distance.

Aman said that another bag with body parts was in the house where the MP was killed.

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening. However, he apparently went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.