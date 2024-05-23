Thursday, May 23, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Quader: Slain MP Anar was nominated for popularity, not his background

  • He was popular among the people of his constituency, says the senior leader
  • MP Anar found dead in India 
File image of Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 May 2024, 03:16 PM

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that slain Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar was nominated from the party based on his popularity in the constituency, not his background.

“It does not matter what he was. He was nominated because of his popularity,” he said during a program in Dhaka’s Tejgaon on Thursday. 

He said the MP was killed in Kolkata and no one can say anything before the investigation is completed. 

“If you visit his area, you will see people are grieving his demise. He roamed around his constituency every day on cars or motorcycles (to meet the people). Awami League nominated him for the third time due to his popularity,” Obaidul Quader added. 

The road transport and bridges minister later reminded the partymen that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has a “zero tolerance policy” against any type of crime. 

A team of two members of the Indian police is coming to Dhaka on Thursday to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

The law enforcement teams of both countries will share information about the murder of MP Anar, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman confirmed the matter.

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening.  However, he apparently went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.

Obaidul OuaderAnwarul Azim Anar
