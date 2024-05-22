Wednesday, May 22, 2024

MP Anar murder: Daughter seeks fair investigation

  • Says wants to see the killers hanged
  • Two people detained in this connection
Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, daughter of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anar, speaks to reporters at the DB office located on Minto Road in the capital on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 22 May 2024, 09:45 PM

Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, daughter of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anar, who was found dead in Kolkata, has demanded justice for the murder of her father.

She was speaking to reporters at the DB office located on Minto Road in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

She said: “I want justice for my father's murder. We want a fair investigation of who killed him and why. I want to see it to the end. I want to see those who killed my father hanged.”

The body of Md Anwarul Azim Anar, lawmaker for Jhenaidah-4 and president of Kaliganj upazila Awami League, has been found in New Town, Kolkata, India, after he went to the country for treatment earlier this month.

Police recovered his dismembered body from a house in New Town on Wednesday.

The Kolkata Police says it was a premeditated murder.

Two people have been detained in this connection.

jhenaidah Anwarul Azim Anar
