Maldives President: Commercial engagements with Bangladesh to expand

Bangladesh and the Maldives have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the existing excellent bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Dr Md Nazmul Islam, the newly appointed High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the Republic of Maldives, presented his Letter of Credence to Dr Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives on Sunday.

Upon his arrival at the Republic Square of the Presidential Palace at 1pm, local time, the high commissioner was accorded a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF).

He was received by the chief and deputy chief of protocol. Following the guard of honour, a vibrant Bodu Beru cultural parade was held in his honour.

After the formal ceremonial proceedings, the high commissioner proceeded to the President’s Office, where he signed the visitors’ book.

The formal presentation of credentials took place at the Ghazi Hall of the President’s Office in the presence of the president, the minister of Foreign Affairs, and senior government officials.

After receiving the credentials, President Dr Mohamed Muizzu held a brief discussion of about 10–15 minutes with High Commissioner Dr. Nazmul Islam.

During the discussion, President Muizzu expressed his sincere appreciation for Bangladesh’s continued support in key areas of mutual interest, including human resource development, higher education, healthcare and economic cooperation.

He also emphasised the importance of enhancing people-to-people communications between the two brotherly nations.

The president said the bilateral relations between the Maldives and Bangladesh remain excellent and expressed his optimism that the existing ties will be further strengthened and that trade and commercial engagements will continue to expand in the days ahead.

High Commissioner Dr Nazmul Islam thanked the government of the Maldives for employing a large number of Bangladeshi migrant workers who contribute significantly to the economies of both countries.

Both sides expressed their willingness to work closely to enhance bilateral trade and business cooperation, noting the recent growth in transshipment through Maldivian ports from Bangladesh.

The discussion also touched upon regional and international cooperation.

The two sides explored avenues for Bangladesh’s support in developing the Maldivian agriculture sector and agreed to work closely to identify new areas of collaboration in defence, education, and human resource development.

High Commissioner Dr Nazmul Islam conveyed the warm greetings of the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, to President Muizzu and extended an invitation to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.

Diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the Maldives were established on September 22, 1974.

Dr Md Nazmul Islam, the newly appointed high commissioner, is a distinguished political scientist, academic, and parliamentary diplomat with more than a decade of professional experience.

Prior to his appointment to the Maldives, he served in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye- Turkish Parliament (TBMM), U.S. Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute (FSI) and as an Associate Professor and Head of Asia and Indo-Pacific Studies at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University.

Dr Islam possesses profound expertise in international relations theory and strategic studies, said the High Commission.

His extensive work on “Non-Western International Relations and Soft Power Strategies”, as well as multifaceted diplomatic and academic experience is expected to play a significant role in advancing Bangladesh–Maldives bilateral relations in a more strategic and dynamic manner.