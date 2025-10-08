Bangladesh, Maldives to strengthen cooperation in vocational, technical education

Bangladesh and the Maldives on Wednesday expressed keen interest in enhancing cooperation in the field of vocational and technical education to develop skilled human resources and foster knowledge exchange between the two friendly nations.

The commitment came as Bangladesh High Commissioner to the Maldives Dr Md Nazmul Islam attended the inauguration of the “Vocational Journey in Frames” photo exhibition in Malé as a guest of honour, according to a message received on Wednesday.

The event, inaugurated by Maldivian Vice-President Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef, marked the 50th anniversary of vocational and technical education in the island nation.

Speaking at the event, High Commissioner Dr Nazmul Islam lauded the Maldives’ achievements in building a skilled workforce through vocational and technical training over the past five decades and highlighted the potential for collaboration between Bangladesh and the Maldives in these areas.

He noted that both countries share common goals in human resource development, adding that Bangladesh’s growing experience in vocational education, skills training and overseas employment could complement the Maldives’ vision for an innovative and resilient workforce.

During the event, the Bangladesh envoy also exchanged views with Maldivian officials on expanding collaboration in vocational training, teacher exchange and institutional partnerships between the two countries.

The exhibition showcased the Maldives’ journey in vocational and technical education through photographs depicting milestones, key reforms, and success stories that have shaped the country’s workforce over the past 50 years.