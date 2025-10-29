Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Bangladesh, Maldives to strengthen cooperation in education, religious, cultural sectors

They stressed the need for an MoU between the two countries’ ministries to strengthen cooperation

Flags of the Maldives and Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 12:08 AM

Bangladesh and the Maldives have agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the education, religious and cultural sectors to take the existing bilateral relations to a new height.

This issue was discussed during a courtesy call between Bangladesh High Commissioner to the Maldives Dr Md Nazmul Islam and the Maldives Minister of Islamic Affairs Dr Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed, said a press release issued by the Bangladesh High Commission in Male on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance religious engagement among expatriate Bangladeshis, promote the exchange of Islamic knowledge and expand opportunities for Maldivian students to pursue higher education at Bangladeshi universities.

They also emphasized the importance of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon between the relevant ministries of both countries to structure the cooperation more effectively.
 
The MoU is expected to facilitate the exchange of experts, Islamic scholars, and academicians.

"The Zakat management system of Bangladesh is a commendable model and can be replicated in our country," the Maldivian minister observed, praising Bangladesh's role in human resource development, education, and social welfare. 

He also stressed the need to further strengthen the religious ties between the two nations.

Bangladesh high commissioner assured full cooperation from Bangladesh in these areas and underscored the importance of expanding educational collaboration between the two countries.

He proposed increasing higher education opportunities for Maldivian students in Bangladeshi universities. 

In response, the Maldivian minister said his government is interested in the initiative and would provide financial and institutional support for Maldivian students pursuing studies in Bangladesh.

Topics:

BangladeshMaldivesBilateral relationship
