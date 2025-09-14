Maldivian defence force chief calls on naval chief

Visiting Chief of Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) Major General Ibrahim Hilmy paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral M Nazmul Hassan at the Naval Headquarters of Dhaka Cantonment on Sunday, reported BSS.

Major General Ibrahim Hilmy is leading a Maldives defense force delegation now on a three-day visit in Bangladesh.

On his arrival at the Naval Headquarters, a well-equipped contingent of the navy gave him a ‘guard of honor’.

Bangladesh naval chief and MNDF chief held a very fruitful discussion on matters related to professional and military training, an ISPR release said.

The MNDF chief expressed hope for continued cooperation to further strengthen the friendly relations between the Armed Forces of Bangladesh and the Maldives.

The MNDF delegation was briefed on the operational activities of the navy.

Officials of the Maldives High Commission, PSOs of the Navy Headquarters and high-ranking military officials were present.

Earlier, the MNDF Chief paid tribute to the memory of the members of the armed forces who sacrificed their lives in the Great War of Liberation in 1971 by placing a wreath at Shikha Anirban.

During his visit to Bangladesh, the MNDF Chief also paid courtesy calls on the chiefs of the Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Air Force and Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division.

The delegation will visit the National Defense College (NDC) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Machine Tools Factory, Bangladesh Ordnance Factory and Bangladesh Naval Academy in Chittagong.

The visiting Maldivian delegation will leave Dhaka on September 17, 2025, after a 3-day visit, the ISPR added.