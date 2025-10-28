Four Bangladeshi expatriates die in the Maldives within 6 days

In the past few days, four Bangladeshi expatriates have passed away in the Maldives.

Among them, two died of heart-related complications, one by "suicide" and one in a workplace accident. Their bodies are currently preserved in a mortuary, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in the Maldives.

On Monday, Dr Md Nazmul Islam, high commissioner of Bangladesh to the Maldives, visited the mortuary to pay his respects to the deceased.

According to the Embassy, on Thursday, Bangladeshi expatriate Alam Chad Mia, 43, passed away due to heart complications at Indragandi Memorial Hospital in Malé, the capital of the Maldives.

On Saturday, another Bangladeshi expatriate, Rasel, 38, succumbed to heart disease at ADK Hospital.

Furthermore, on Sunday, Bangladeshi expatriate Md Imran Hossain, 24, was found dead at Yash Nature Resorts in the Maldives. He reportedly committed suicide.

On Monday, Bangladeshi expatriate Rahman Mia, 42, died at ADK Hospital after sustaining injuries in a construction-related accident.

The Embassy said that the body of the late Rasel will be repatriated to Bangladesh on Tuesday, funded by the company and facilitated by the Embassy.

As Alam Chad Mia was undocumented and had no formal company affiliation, his body will be repatriated to Bangladesh at the request of his family through the High Commission.

The bodies of Md Imran Hossain and Rahman Mia will also be repatriated to Bangladesh with company funding and the Embassy’s assistance.

The Embassy emphasized that during this sorrowful period, it stands firmly by the side of our beloved Bangladeshi expatriates in the Maldives.

Every effort is being made to ensure that the deceased are returned to Bangladesh with dignity and respect. The Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families.