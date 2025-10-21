Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ministry: Qatar is not denying visas to Bangladeshi workers

The Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment conveyed this in a press release on Tuesday

File image: A view of the skyline of the Qatari capital Doha, with a fluttering national flag. Photo: AFP
Update : 21 Oct 2025, 09:57 PM

The Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment has categorically said that the recent campaign, titled “Qatar Not Issuing Visas to Bangladeshi Workers,” circulated on social media and certain news outlets, is entirely false.

The Ministry conveyed this in a press release on Tuesday.

The Ministry considers the dissemination of such false information as a deliberate attempt by certain quarters to create confusion among the public. It has urged the citizens to refrain from spreading such rumours.

According to the Ministry, Qatar’s labor market is functioning normally.

From September of last year to September of this year, a total of 1,11,662 workers were sent from Bangladesh to Qatar.

Currently, 4,25,681 Bangladeshi workers are employed in the country.

The Ministry also noted that misleading and fabricated campaigns regarding the deployment of workers under “free visa” arrangements in Qatar have come to its attention.

In reality, no visa category under the name “free visa” exists in Qatar.

The Ministry has advised all concerned parties to remain vigilant on this matter.

Topics:

Spreading rumorsExpatriate Bangladeshis
Read More

Press Wing: Indian footage falsified as torture on Awami League supporter

Committee formed to oversee employment of Bangladeshis abroad

Army urges public to stay vigilant against rumours

Rumor Scanner detects 296 misinformation cases in April

EC forms advisory team to finalize voting system for expatriates

Rumor Scanner identifies 298 false claims in March

Latest News

Energy adviser: Renewable energy key to overcoming crisis

Climate-smart farming key to boosting yields in Barind, say experts

Perilous roads in Bangladesh: 1.16 lakh lives lost in accidents over 12 years

Dinajpur farmer changes lot through papaya farming

CA Yunus assures BNP of impartial administration in Feb polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x