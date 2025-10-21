Ministry: Qatar is not denying visas to Bangladeshi workers

The Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment has categorically said that the recent campaign, titled “Qatar Not Issuing Visas to Bangladeshi Workers,” circulated on social media and certain news outlets, is entirely false.

The Ministry conveyed this in a press release on Tuesday.

The Ministry considers the dissemination of such false information as a deliberate attempt by certain quarters to create confusion among the public. It has urged the citizens to refrain from spreading such rumours.

According to the Ministry, Qatar’s labor market is functioning normally.

From September of last year to September of this year, a total of 1,11,662 workers were sent from Bangladesh to Qatar.

Currently, 4,25,681 Bangladeshi workers are employed in the country.

The Ministry also noted that misleading and fabricated campaigns regarding the deployment of workers under “free visa” arrangements in Qatar have come to its attention.

In reality, no visa category under the name “free visa” exists in Qatar.

The Ministry has advised all concerned parties to remain vigilant on this matter.