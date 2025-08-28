Buet postpones all examinations

All undergraduate examinations of different levels and terms at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) have been postponed.

The information was announced in a notice published on the university’s website on Wednesday.

The emergency notice, signed by Buet Registrar Professor Dr NM Golam Zakaria, said that, considering the current situation, all undergraduate examinations scheduled to be held from August 30 to September 18 have been postponed.

The notice further mentioned that the Academic Council will take decisions regarding undergraduate examinations through further discussion.

Notably, students of Buet and other engineering universities launched a movement with three demands.

Among them were that everyone must pass a recruitment examination to be appointed to the ninth-grade engineering post or assistant engineer or equivalent positions and candidates must hold at least a BSc degree. Promotions cannot be granted through quota, nor can equivalent positions be created under different titles to allow promotions.

Later, on Wednesday, following clashes between students and police, the protesting engineering students expanded their demands from three to five points until they are fulfilled.

At the same time, they also rejected the government-formed committee tasked with resolving the issue.