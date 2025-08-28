Nationwide engineering university shutdown announced from Thursday

All engineering universities across Bangladesh will shut down from Thursday as part of an intensified protest by students demanding a quota for engineers in government jobs. The Engineering Rights Movement announced the nationwide suspension of classes and exams, vowing to continue their campaign peacefully and without causing public disruption.

On Wednesday at around 10:30pm, the president of the Engineering Rights Movement, Mohammad Waliullah, and Buet student Zubair announced the program at a rally in Shahbagh.

Earlier, at around 10:15pm, DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali addressed the students and expressed regret over the police attack.

Waliullah, president of the Engineering Rights Movement said: “We began our movement with three demands. Over the past two days, we have blocked roads across the country. But the government has yet to make any decision.”

He added: “Today, engineering students from all over the country have gathered in Shahbagh. We are prepared to announce even stricter programs. However, considering public suffering, we will not cause any inconvenience for now.”

He also said: “More than 50 students were injured in the police attack. We condemn this disgraceful incident. The movement will continue until our demands are met.”

Protesting student Zubair Ahmed said: “From tomorrow, all engineering universities will be completely shut down. No classes or exams will be held. At 5pm, a meeting will be held at the Council Hall of the Institution of Engineers in the presence of journalists, where the next program will be announced.”

Mehedi Hasan, convener of the Engineering Rights Movement, said: “We are surprised by the stance of some teachers and student leaders of Dhaka University. They are not aware of the situation of students in the faculty of engineering.”

He added: “Yet in today’s attack, not only engineering students but at least four students from DU were also injured. Two of my juniors have splinters from grenades in their bodies and are hospitalized.”

Earlier in the evening, from 7:15pm to 8:30pm, an 11-member delegation of the protesters held a meeting with Energy, Power and Mineral Resources Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

However, no progress was made in the meeting. Students said another round of talks with the government is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.