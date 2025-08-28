Working group formed to address engineers' demands

A 14-member working group, led by the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, has been formed to address the professional demands of BSc degree and diploma-holding engineers.

This decision came during the first meeting of the government-formed committee tasked with examining the legitimacy of the demands and making recommendations.

The meeting held at the new Building No-1 of the Secretariat on Thursday was presided over by the committee chairman and Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan.

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, who shared the outcomes with reporters, said they have decided how the committee will proceed.

She said these are not new problems — they have been accumulating for years. “To resolve them effectively, we need consultation with all relevant stakeholders,” she added.

She mentioned that the working group, comprising 14 members, will include heads of organizations responsible for recruiting engineers, four representatives from diploma engineers, and officials from the Ministry of Public Administration and the Ministry of Law.

The committee will begin by hearing the views of BSc and diploma engineers on the next working day (Sunday). "We will start by listening to those with deep knowledge and experience in both sectors. Many legal documents have also been submitted, which we’ll carefully review before moving forward," Rizwana said.

She emphasized the need for calm and cooperation, urging protestors not to cause public inconvenience.

"We request everyone, especially those demonstrating, to refrain from causing public suffering. Their concerns can be submitted in writing. Now that the working group is active, protestors can reach out to the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, whose contact details will be shared via press release," she said.

She mentioned that a delegation can meet them or the working group anytime.

When asked when the working group will begin work, she said: "They have already begun. Their first official meeting is expected on Sunday. But communication with them is open now."

"We’ve been given one month to study the issue and provide recommendations to the government and other stakeholders," she added.

Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan said they will consult three groups — protestors, their guardians or academic representatives (like vice-chancellors and technical board chairpersons), and the major engineering recruitment bodies such as PWD, LGED, and PDB. Both the committee and the working group will engage with them."

In response to questions about university closures, Adviser Fouzul said this is the solution for now — the working group is operational, and protestors can engage with them immediately.

He said there are different sets of demands — some three-point, others seven-point. “So, we cannot make any hasty declarations. We must first listen, understand, and then make balanced decisions."

Adviser Fouzul said the committee is committed to finding a fair and unbiased solution.

Urging parents to persuade protesting students to return to normalcy, Adviser Fouzul said: “Tell them the government is taking this matter seriously. The protests have made their point. It is time to step back and allow the process to work."

A total of six people, including three advisers and two representatives of the engineers' organization, were present at the meeting.

Academic activities came to a halt at all engineering universities and colleges across the country on Thursday as students under the banner of “Engineering Rights Movement” enforced a complete shutdown.

The protest follows Wednesday’s clashes in Dhaka, where the law enforcers allegedly attacked them during the demonstrations.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Cabinet Division formed an eight-member committee headed by Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan.